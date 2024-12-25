Wolves defender Semedo: Where Pereira trying to make difference

Wolves defender Nelson Semedo says new manager Vitor Pereira is already trying to bring through his methods.

Wolves delivered Pereira a debut win at Leicester City on the weekend.

Semedo told the club's website: “Those of us who understand Portuguese, we can see what he really wants, and then we can explain it to the other guys. But he speaks really good English as well and his staff speak with good English.

“But even before the arrival of the coach, we had Brazilian players that talk Portuguese, Portuguese players as well, but we try to communicate in English, and everybody has a good relationship with everybody.

“Everyone tries to communicate in English, but what made the difference for us was the little changes we had. A new coach brings new energy, and everybody was trying to give his best to help the team to start in the right way. I think that was the main thing and I think that's why we look more like a team.”

On Pereira's system, Semedo also said: “He’s tried to improve in the little details and we saw that on the pitch. Obviously, we have a lot to improve as well, and we want to improve even more, because it had only been three days (of training with Pereira before Leicester).

“We did a lot of a lot of topics and we had to rush a little bit, but it looks like we came into his ideas, we're doing well, and we're going to get more confidence to play more. That is the thing that he wants us to do and is the thing that we have quality to do as well.

“We know we need to get better defensively, even after this game, where we didn’t concede, but we can do even better.”