Man Utd boss Amorim insists he welcomes first Christmas programme

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's happy to take on a first busy Christmas schedule.

United kickoff the festive programme with a visit to Wolves on Boxing Day.

Amorim said, "I just want to win. I don't care about Christmas. I'm just focused on we need to win the next match.

"That's the only thing. It's very good for the fans. We are that. We are privileged. We are privileged.

"So we can play on Boxing Day to give some happiness to the fans and we want so bad to win another game."

Asked about his rotations, Amorim insists the approach is only about avoiding injuries.

He said: "In this moment it's not rotation to see the players and prepare the future, it's simply to not have injuries. Matthijis de Ligt is sick, Harry Maguire did 90 minutes against City, he cannot play three days before because he played 90 minutes for three months.

"Kobbie Mainoo played, he returned from injury so I have to think if he is ready to cope with both games, so sometimes I have to play two games at the same moment. Rasmus played two games, we needed fresh legs so we are trying to address everything. I just want to win games because I know that there is a long term project and we are focused on that.

"I also know that big clubs don't have a lot of time and you have to win games so I have a clear idea, the responsibility that I have here, but I'm trying to manage this team to not have injuries, if we have injuries it's a massive problem in trying to win games and manage all the players so I'm not rotating to see the future, I just want to win games and not have injuries. If we have injuries it's a big problem."