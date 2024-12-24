Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question
UNCOVERED: Why Rashford furious with Man Utd chiefs

Amorim hints he wants to see leadership from Rashford: Among lowest moments Man Utd have seen

Paul Vegas
Amorim hints he wants to see leadership from Rashford: Among lowest moments Man Utd have seen
Amorim hints he wants to see leadership from Rashford: Among lowest moments Man Utd have seenAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hinted he expects more from Marcus Rashford as a leader.

Amorin has left Rashford out of his squad for the past three games, which has seen the striker publicly declare he wants a "new challenge".

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of their visit to Wolves on Thursday, Amorim said of Rashford: “Some guys have a big responsibility here because they have been here for a long time.

“If you have big talents, we need big performance, big responsibility, big engagement to push everybody forward in this moment.

“This is maybe one of the lowest moments in our club. We have to face it and be strong.”

On solving the club's issues, he added: “If I knew, I would solve all the problems of this club, even this.

“I know what I am going to do. That is so clear for me. I will not say I am feel relaxed because I’m really frustrated. It’s a very difficult moment but we will solve problems step by step and find answers for everything.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusManchester UnitedWolves
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
UNCOVERED: Why Rashford furious with Man Utd chiefs
Man Utd boss Amorim: Not Rashford's idea to do interview