Man Utd boss Amorim: I can't ask for more from our fans

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is full of praise for the fans going into the Christmas programme.

United go to Wolves on Boxing Day on the back of consecutive defeats.

Asked if United's support have a role to play in their revival, Amorim said: "Nothing (from the fans), it’s just from us. I cannot say better things about the fans.

"What I’m trying to say to the fans is that we understand. I understand, as a coach, I understand the moment, I understand the frustration, the disappointment. I understand and we will improve. It will take time.

"I said the same thing here (in the press conference) after Everton and people were talking about the top four. I know it’s going to be really tough but I think it’s important for us that, from this side, to say to the supporters that we understand. I understand.

"They are incredible," he added. "The support we have (when) we are doing a season that maybe we cannot see for long years, and we know that.

"The only way to face this is to prepare the next game like we won, you can say that, and then go again and try to win a match.

"I know it’s just from us, they (the fans) need our help, not the other way around, they (the crowd) are doing everything right.”