Wolves defender Doherty: We lacked courage in first-half of Liverpool defeat

Wolves defender Matt Doherty admits the players were left frustrated after their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Doherty concedes they paid for a flat first-half at Anfield as Liverpool jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said this morning: “Obviously, we weren't happy with our first half performance. We got told at half-time that we had to play with a lot courage. We showed too much respect and I think we did that in the second half. We pressed well, and we felt like we had them on the ropes for parts of the second half. We're a little disappointed not to nick something towards the end.

“We defended well for the majority of the game. We were obviously very disappointed with the goals that we gave away. We got into a lot of dangerous positions in the second half, around the edges of the box, and just that final bit was missing. We are disappointed that we didn't somehow manage to get one over the line towards the end.”

On taking positives from the performance, Doherty also told the club's website: “That's what the manager just said. The second half performance there, that's the benchmark, because that's what he wants to see every week, not the kind of timid performance that we rolled out in the first half. He wants to see us press hard like that. We almost risked losing four or five in the second half, that's how hard we were going after.

“We would have pressed harder (in the first half). There were times that they had the ball and they were they were passing and we weren't pressing. We were dropping too deep and letting them knock it around. This league is pretty ruthless, and if you show too much respect, you're going to get punished.”