Liverpool boss Slot: Wolves pushed us hard in second-half

Arne Slot admitted Liverpool made life difficult for themselves in the closing stages of their 2-1 win over Wolves on Sunday.

The Reds boss acknowledged his side had chances to put the game to bed earlier but praised their resilience in holding on for the victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot stressed the importance of managing games better as Liverpool continue their push for silverware this season.

He stated post-game: “I don't think the nerves were too much, I think it also had to do with how Wolves came out. On Wednesday, we showed immense mentality in the most difficult circumstances we faced this season and then going 2-1 up and then playing the last 15, 20 minutes the way we played with all the things that happened in those 15 to 20 minutes, and to come out with a draw, that was very, very, very hard to take.

“And then today, 2-0 up, we had to deal with thinking we scored the 3-0 – completely the correct decision that he disallowed it for offside. Thinking we were going to score the 3-0 with a penalty (for) Mo, again, in my opinion, the correct decision for the VAR to turn that decision over. And then immediately receiving the 2-1, that is mentally not always easy – and that's why these wins are probably even more important than when we outplay Tottenham like we did here two weeks ago with 4-0.

“It's difficult to win a game of football. People always feel like, 'You've got Mo Salah, what are you talking about? He will always score for you a goal.' No, no, no. It's so difficult to win a game of football every three days after everything you go through in a season, so that's why this win is an important one going into a very tough week, where we hope we can show the same mentality again (against) both teams but play a bit better on the ball.”