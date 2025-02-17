Liverpool boss Slot explains Konate halftime substitution

Arne Slot explained that he substituted Ibrahima Konate at halftime against Wolves due to his early yellow card.

The Liverpool boss felt it was too risky to keep the defender on, especially in a game where challenges were flying in.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot emphasized that with so much at stake, he couldn’t afford to go down to ten men and made the change as a precaution in the 2-1 win.

He stated post-game: “Yes, I took him off because of that. Because I saw him getting his first yellow, that was for me a soft yellow. If he would have got the second one for a shoulder push, that would again be a soft yellow, so then he would have been sent off by two soft yellows. I think the referee felt the same – that's why he didn't.

“But I've watched football so many times in my life and I know that a player and a referee is then under pressure, so every next foul will lead again to maybe a referee that thinks, 'Maybe now I should give him (a yellow).' I think back on three days ago.

“But for Ibou, it's so difficult to play 45 minutes of football against such a strong Wolves team. So, I had to take him off because you can't play football knowing in your head you can't make a foul and playing against such good players Wolves have."