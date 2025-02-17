Carragher insists Liverpool defender Konate right to escape red card against Wolves

Tribal Football
Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher insists Ibrahima Konate was right to avoid a red card in victory over Wolves.

Konate was first booked for pulling back Wolves striker Matheus Cunha in the first-half, though escaped a second yellow card just minutes later after a similar foul on the same player.

The France defender was then taken off by manager Arne Slot at halftime, with the Dutchman later admitting he was concered Konate would be sent off.

Carragher, however, insisted on Sky Sports: "It is a stupid challenge by Konate but it's not a yellow card, just two players going for a header and one gets there before the other.

"I'd be surprised if Konate comes out for the second half."

