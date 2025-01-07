Wolves defender Doherty: We created enough chances against Forest

Wolves defender Matt Doherty was disappointed that his team could not beat Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League sides played out an entertaining encounter at Molineux on Monday night.

Despite dominating the first half, Wolves went into the break 2-0 down and were unable to mount a fightback.

Post-game, Doherty told BBC Sport: "I think we created some good chances during the game. It didn't feel like they created too much clear-cut, just three counter-attacks and us being a bit poor defensively and they punished us.

“They are in that type of moment where they are flying and things are going for them. We played well but sloppiness beat us in the end."

He added: "We were creating the chances and felt like the goal was coming. We knew how to get in and around them. On another day those chances go in. At no point were we thinking it's not our day. It was disappointing to concede the last goal because that always makes things look worse."