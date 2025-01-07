Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Both ourselves and AC Milan desperate to win Supercoppa
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild

Wolves defender Doherty: We created enough chances against Forest

Ansser Sadiq
Wolves defender Doherty: We created enough chances against Forest
Wolves defender Doherty: We created enough chances against ForestTribalfootball
Wolves defender Matt Doherty was disappointed that his team could not beat Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League sides played out an entertaining encounter at Molineux on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite dominating the first half, Wolves went into the break 2-0 down and were unable to mount a fightback.

Post-game, Doherty told BBC Sport: "I think we created some good chances during the game. It didn't feel like they created too much clear-cut, just three counter-attacks and us being a bit poor defensively and they punished us. 

“They are in that type of moment where they are flying and things are going for them. We played well but sloppiness beat us in the end."

He added: "We were creating the chances and felt like the goal was coming. We knew how to get in and around them. On another day those chances go in. At no point were we thinking it's not our day. It was disappointing to concede the last goal because that always makes things look worse."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDoherty MattWolvesNottingham
Related Articles
Forest ace Gibbs-White ponders Champions League chance after winning at Wolves
Wood hails Forest boss Nuno after victory at Wolves
Forest boss Nuno delighted after victory at Wolves