Forest boss Nuno delighted after victory at Wolves

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was left pleased with his players after their 3-0 win at Wolves on Monday night.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi struck the goals for the visitors at Molineux.

Nuno said afterwards: "It feels good. We work very hard to achieve what we have. Today was a tough game. Wolves had chances and Matz Sels was amazing to keep us in the game. I'm really proud of the work ethic of the players and the desire to go in front and score.

"It's a very tough competition. We are always going to face tough opponents. We need to stay humble. We haven't achieved anything yet, we need to work until the end and this can lead us to good moments."

On Gibbs-White and England coach Thomas Tuchel being in attendance, Nuno continued: "We have a lot of players that play for their national teams. Morgan is one of them. This ambition to play for their national teams only makes a player better. I tell them to want this but to achieve this you have to work very well within your club so the national team coaches can see you and take advantage.

"My ambition is always the same. As coaching staff we have this natural ambition of improving the players, this is what we are obsessed with. If we improve the players than the team will improve and if the team improves than the club will improve and the city will be happy."