Wood hails Forest boss Nuno after victory at Wolves

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood praised manager Nuno Espírito Santo for his tactical nous.

The Portuguese has masterminded an incredible first half of the season for the City Ground club.

After a 3-0 win away from home against Wolves, Forest maintained a top four Premier League position.

Post-game, Wood told reporters: "Confidence, belief, responsibility in a team that works to all our strengths.

“We tweak every week, it's not the same every week and he's done superbly well since he's come in.

"Luton on Saturday then we can focus on Liverpool."