Forest ace Gibbs-White ponders Champions League chance after winning at Wolves

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White admits that getting Champions League football would be an incredible achievement.

The Premier League minnows are still in the top four after a 3-0 win over Wolves.

While they are still underdogs to maintain that position, Gibbs-White believes they can sustain this pace during the second half of the season.

He told Sky Sports: "Tonight was a tough one. We had a game plan, stuck to it. They caused us a lot of problems in the first half but we stuck to the game plan, knew what we had to do and got the job done.

"Credit to Matz Sels and Murillo they kept us in it in the first half. When we had chances we took them and that has been the difference with us this season.

“We have been clinical when we needed to be. We got the job done. We are really good at managing games now and credit to the boys. We are deservedly in the position we are in."