Wolves' Cunha charged with misconduct by FA after Ipswich assault

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha has been charged with misconduct by the FA after his antics at the final whistle against Ipswich Town.

Cunha was pictured elbowing a member of the Town security staff in the back of the head and then removing his glasses and shoving him in the face after the 2-1 loss to Ipswich which cost manager Gary O’Neil his job.

The Brazil striker, who scored Wolves' equaliser at Molineux, "allegedly acted in an improper manner" and now has until 19 December to respond to the charge. Cunha is likely to be banned for a number of games regardless of his response due to the clarity of the incident where the entire Wolves squad were frustrated.

Cunha has scored eight goals in 16 top-flight appearances this season and is arguably the team’s most vital asset.

As a new manager looks to step in to replace O’Neil they will have a huge task at hand if the 25-year-old is suspended as defender Rayan Aït-Nouri was also sent off during the clash which does not help for this weekend’s game against Leicester City.