Cunha clashes with Ipswich security as Wolves go into meltdown

Wolves players went into meltdown after their injury-time defeat at Molineux to Ipswich Town.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was sent off during the brawl sparked by Jack Taylor's winner.

Matheus Cunha was seen clashing with a member of Ipswich's security staff. The Sun says Cunha elbowed the official and attempted to slap him, which saw him lose his glasses.

Wolves defender Craig Dawson also had to restrain and pick up Ait-Nouri as the ending descended into chaos.

Wolves sources say the post-match melee was caused by the taunts of Liam Delap after Taylor headed home.

