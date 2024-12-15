Tribal Football
Solskjaer at Molineux as O'Neil's Wolves collapse against Ipswich
Solskjaer at Molineux as O'Neil's Wolves collapse against IpswichAction Plus
Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at Molineux on Saturday as Wolves were beaten by Ipswich Town.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil went into the clash under pressure, which has only increased after the 2-1 home defeat.

Solskjaer has been out of football since his dismissal by United in November, 2021.

His presence has sparked speculation of talks with Wolves about succeeding O'Neil.

However, the Daily Mail says Solskjaer was in attendance to see Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, having had him as part of his coaching staff at United.

 

