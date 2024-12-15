Solskjaer at Molineux as O'Neil's Wolves collapse against Ipswich

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at Molineux on Saturday as Wolves were beaten by Ipswich Town.

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil went into the clash under pressure, which has only increased after the 2-1 home defeat.

Advertisement Advertisement

Solskjaer has been out of football since his dismissal by United in November, 2021.

His presence has sparked speculation of talks with Wolves about succeeding O'Neil.

However, the Daily Mail says Solskjaer was in attendance to see Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, having had him as part of his coaching staff at United.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play