Wolves closing deal for Celta Vigo striker Larsen

Wolves are closing the signing of Celta Vigo striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

AS says Celta are eager to sell Larsen to Wolves by the end of the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Celta are keen to cash in so to balance their books for the financial year.

Wolves will pay €3m for the Norway international for a season-long loan, with an obligatory option to buy for €30m.

Former club FC Groningen will receive €2m as part of the deal.