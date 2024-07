Celta Vigo accept Wolves offer for Larsen

Wolves are winning the race for Celta Vigo striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Larsen has been linked with clubs across Europe after a superb season at Celta.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Wolves have had an offer accepted by Celta.

Romano states: "Jørgen Strand Larsen to Wolves, here we go! Deal in place, verbal agreement also on personal terms.

"Long term deal agreed after the €30m package agreed with Celta Vigo revealed earlier this week.

"Jørgen Strand Larsen will complete medical and sign next week."