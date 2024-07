Man Utd open Girona talks for Gutierrez

Manchester United are eyeing Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez.

The former Real Madrid youngster was a revelation for Girona last season, helping them qualify for the Champions League.

Relevo says United have contacted Girona regarding Gutiérrez.

Gutiérrez's deal with Girona includes a buyout clause worth €35m.

It is likely the Catalans will demand that the buyout clause be activated if Gutiérrez is to be sold.