Wolves chief Jackson says Bueno has "made an impact immediately" at Feyenoord

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Head of professional football development Matt Jackson has spoken on Hugo Bueno, who has made an instant impact at Feyenoord whilst out on loan.

Wolves have sent a number of players out on loan this season but none have had such an impact like Bueno who Jackson says has already helped the Dutch side in their title hopes this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the club's website: “Hugo’s doing very, very well. He made an impact immediately, as soon as he went. Unfortunately, he picked up a little bit of a groin injury where he missed four games or so, but he's now back and into the real meat of the season. They've got some brilliant fixtures coming up.

“He's got Benfica away in the Champions League soon, plus the domestic fixtures, so we’re really excited to see where it goes as long as he plays the minutes now through to the end of the season. It’s absolutely great for him. He went there to play those big games, in big pressure situations.”

The Spaniard has played 48 times for Wolves after progressing through the academy and now Jackson is looking at him as a future star for the club.

“We’re really reflecting on this period for him being the same way as Yerson at Villarreal last year, where he's now looking to prove he can start for us next summer. We made it pretty clear to him right through the summer.

“We worked very closely with his agent on exactly what our perspectives were. He had some early inquiries, and we had to balance the exact time that he was able to go out, and we're delighted with the choices we had. He backed himself to go to Feyenoord, and I think we will certainly find out an awful lot about him this year.”

Bueno could be on a similar path to Yerson Mosquera who spent time at Villarreal last season and eventually made it back into the first team under Gary O’Neil.