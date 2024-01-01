Aberdeen boss Thelin on Wolves radar

Wolves are said to be tracking a manager that comes with a huge reputation.

The Premier League club are beginning to consider firing Gary O’Neil this season.

After a tough start to the term that sees them in the relegation zone, Wolves are chasing Jimmy Thelin.

The Swedish coach has been dubbed the modern day Sir Alex Ferguson - referencing the former Manchester United manager.

Thelin is impressing at Aberdeen, where Ferguson won the Scottish league title and the European Cup Winners Cup in the 1980s.

Per The Sun, Wolves are not going to rush into any decision involving O’Neil.