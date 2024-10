Barcelona willing to consider Jan offers for Fati

Barcelona remain open to offers for Ansu Fati.

Sport says Barcelona are still considering trying to get rid of Fati in the upcoming January window.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, no final decision regarding the player's future at the club is said to have been taken at the moment.

This summer there were reports of interest from Sevilla, Wolves, Olympique Marseille and Benfica.

Fati's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2027.