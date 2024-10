Benfica midfielder Orkun Kukcu is being tracked by Liverpool.

Record says the Reds have Kökçü on their wish list.

And Kökçü is one of Liverpool's top targets ahead of the upcoming transfer window in January.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot previously worked with the Turk at Feyenoord.

Kökçü has a contract with Benfica until the summer of 2028.