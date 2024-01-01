Tribal Football
Fulham attacker Adama leaves door open to (another) Barcelona return
LaLiga
Fulham attacker Adama Traore says he'd be open to returning to Barcelona.

The Spain international came through the La Masia system at Barca before leaving for Middlesbrough in England.

Adama later had a second spell on-loan with the Blaugrana, though it didn't work out as hoped.

He recalled to Cadena SER: "It's a bitter aftertaste, because every young Barça player wants to stay. I knew I was on loan, I knew the club's situation and my intention was to help as much as possible.

"It's true that halfway through my loan there was a change that was more of a personal nature and caused by the coach. I had come to replace Ousmane (Dembélé) in another position. As a player trained there, I will always be a Barcelonista.

"If I had the option, why not, but it would have to be under different circumstances."

