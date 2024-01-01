Espanyol chief Garagaza on Arsenal target Garcia: He will eventually make the jump

Espanyol chief Fran Garagaza admits they facing eventually selling goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Arsenal failed with an offer for the Spain U21 keeper over the summer, though remain keen on the Paris gold medalist.

Garagaza said: "He is a well-established asset of the club. There were movements in the summer, but I never considered selling him, which doesn't mean that it won't happen at another time.

"In fact, there is a need, but this summer was not the time. They called me after the match against Atlético in a serious way, but there was nothing to talk about. The boy had a bad time and had a few bad weeks. We had to explain things to him. It's clear that he's going to make the jump ."

On coach Manolo González, he also said: "Manolo is a club man. He is a natural, open person and very good at group management. He has a very important virtue: adapting to the situation. That tactical variety and ability to adapt depending on what needs to be worked on is basic.

"He has earned his place there. I was clear that he was ideal for the reserve team and for the first team. He is a coach with experience and he is doing very well."