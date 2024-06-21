Wolves brace for more Kilman offers

Premier League side Wolves are prepared for more interest in defender Max Kilman.

The forward is one who many clubs are set to chase this summer, including West Ham United.

The London club are set to test Wolves’ resolve to hold onto Kilman in the next few weeks.

Per Express and Star, there is also concrete interest from Italian giants Napoli.

Wolves are ready to hold out for a very big offer, as they see Kilman as a vital player.

Manager Gary O’Neil will not want to see his squad weakened, especially given Wolves’ financial limitations on signing new players.