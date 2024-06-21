Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Wolves brace for more Kilman offers

Wolves brace for more Kilman offers
Wolves brace for more Kilman offers
Wolves brace for more Kilman offersAction Plus
Premier League side Wolves are prepared for more interest in defender Max Kilman.

The forward is one who many clubs are set to chase this summer, including West Ham United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The London club are set to test Wolves’ resolve to hold onto Kilman in the next few weeks.

Per Express and Star, there is also concrete interest from Italian giants Napoli.

Wolves are ready to hold out for a very big offer, as they see Kilman as a vital player.

Manager Gary O’Neil will not want to see his squad weakened, especially given Wolves’ financial limitations on signing new players.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKilman MaxWolvesWest HamNapoliSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves reviving plans for Gladbach defender Elvedi
West Ham fail with bid for Wolves captain Kilman
Man Utd turning to Wolves captain Kilman