Wolves boss Pereira: What Lima must do to take next step

Tribal Football
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is seeking young fullback Pedro Lima to take the next step in his development this new season.

Lima joined Wolves last summer from Sport Recife for €10m and made six senior appearances.

Pereira said of the young Brazilian: "I see talent, especially offensively. He needs to improve one against one defensively, he needs to be more aggressive and better in the air. We are working with him on that.

"Especially with young players, we are doing special work with them to increase this. Opportunities that you can give to one player depends on the player in his position because they are competing.

"One is an experienced player and one is a talented player that came from Brazil, with difficult tactical demands, different technical skills, and aggression.

"It takes time to adapt and he is in this moment.

"He's trying, he's a worker, he likes to work for the team and he's trying to improve his level.

 

