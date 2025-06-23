Everton, Wolves chasing Sao Paulo teen Lucas

Everton and Wolves are lining up a move for Sao Paulo teenager Lucas Ferreira.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola is reporting Everton are weighing up a swoop for the attacking midfielder.

The 19-year-old can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, having only made his senior debut with Sao Paulo in January.

But his progress has brought him to the attention of scouts from Everton and Wolves.

Nicola is stating Sao Paulo are prepared to sell Lucas for around €10m.