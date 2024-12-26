Wolves boss Pereira: We produced something special to defeat Man Utd

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was delighted with their 2-0 win against Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan struck for Wolves at Molineux, with Bruno Fernandes sent off for the visitors.

Pereira later said: "I think we have good players with quality, just was missing a mental click to play and I think the commitment today and the supporters with us, it's something special. The Premier League is very special. It's something that takes a long long time to come here, you understand.

"It's not easy, the teams have a lot of quality. When you believe in the work, when the communication is a simple communication, everyone knows the tasks and what they should do on the pitch, it's the quality of the players.

"Usually my teams have good defensive organisation and of course I like to see my defensive line as a swiss clock with coordination. But the other parts, the men in attack and midfield must understand when we should press and when we should wait to be compact. These are the two moments we need to understand together.

"Before I came I studied the team and in my opinion this team has quality. The energy today with these supporters, today we showed positive energy, confidence in ourselves, confidence in the work we do every day. This is what it is.

"I said to them now that it's not only about tactical things, it's about spirit, the energy, the commitment, the confidence in themselves. In our lives if we don't have confidence it's impossible to achieve the targets."

On Cunha's goal, he said: "We tried to put this ball swinging inside, but it's his quality. I think it's not about work, it's individual quality. He's a player in my opinion who can reach high standards in this league."

On the second goal from Hwang, Pereira also said: "This is what I asked them to be. For me a player that has a chance to score and assists is the true spirit of the game. The true spirit of the team is this kind of action. I'm very happy, I can not explain what I'm feeling inside. I'm very, very, very happy."