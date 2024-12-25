Man Utd boss Amorim: Pereira will see us as Wolves opportunity

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits Vitor Pereira will see an opportunity for himself and his Wolves team on Boxing Day.

Pereira will make his home debut as Wolves manager against United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said, “He coached in Portugal, he won two titles, he did a great job at FC Porto. So, I know he’s a very good coach, he’ll prepare the game, he will understand our moment.

"He’s also in a difficult moment but he knows big clubs, so he understands that, for us, it’s really hard this moment. We will try to take advantage, but we will be prepared for the game.”

On United sitting 13th on the table, Amorim also said: "We have to know that we don’t let this be normal. I understand that it’s a tough moment and it’s on me. Since the first day that I arrived, it’s on me because I’m responsible for the team. So we cannot think about that, we just have to think about improving, to understand the context and not focus on what happened in the past.

"The present is this, what we have to do for the future is (make this) not happen again. If I knew, I will solve all of the problems of this club. I know what I’m going to do, that is so clear for me. That’s why I think I’m feeling, not relaxed because I’m really frustrated also like the fans. But I know what to do. We have to solve some problems step by step, finding answers for everything, but it’s a very difficult moment. We understand the fans and we will fight that.”