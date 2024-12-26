Cunha corner earns Wolves win and condemns Man Utd to third straight defeat

Matheus Cunha (not in picture) scores their side's first goal of the game from a corner kick

Vítor Pereira made it two wins from two in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers, as the Old Gold ended a four-match H2H losing streak at Molineux by beating 10-man Manchester United 2-0, leaving the Red Devils down in 14th and closer to the Premier League (PL) relegation zone than the top-four in terms of points.

Just one of the previous 15 H2Hs between these sides was decided by a margin greater than a single goal, and the pair could hardly be separated again in a hotly-contested first half.

The Portuguese protagonists on the touchline - who were on opposite ends of 3-0 scorelines pre-Christmas - opted for similar systems, largely cancelling each other out before the interval.

Efforts from range were therefore the order of the day, though Diogo Dalot and Gonçalo Guedes both failed to really stress the opposition’s goalkeeper with their efforts. Jørgen Strand Larsen and Lisandro Martínez both threatened with well-directed headers, yet it was Matheus Cunha’s sparkling feet that stood out in a half of very poor quality in attacking areas.

Wolves’ solidity appeared particularly surprising given that only Southampton have conceded more home goals in the PL this season, though the Red Devils’ failure to find the net six times in this competition already spelled out their issues.

Improvements were needed for Ruben Amorim’s men, but his task was made much more difficult within two minutes of the restart when Bruno Fernandes’ late challenge on Nélson Semedo earned him a second yellow card.

Armed with a numerical advantage, Wolves had the ball in the net moments later, though Larsen’s header was chalked off for an offside. Celebrations weren’t to be cut short on the hour-mark however, as Wolves hit the front in bizarre circumstances.

Cunha’s devastating inswinging corner evaded everyone - including United goalkeeper André Onana on its way in - as Amorim’s men conceded directly from a corner for the second time in three matches.

Substitutes Casemiro, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all had half-chances as the depleted visitors chased what appeared an unlikely equaliser.

But their consistent lack of threat ultimately undermined their comeback efforts, with a late goal on the break from Hwang Hee-chan condemning them to a third successive defeat across all competitions.

Wolves, meanwhile, secured back-to-back league clean sheets for the first time since January as they climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to their second victory on home soil in the PL this season, making Pereira their first manager to win his first two games in charge in the top-flight since the 1970s.