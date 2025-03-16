Wolves boss Pereira: Victory at Southampton just a fantastic result

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was left delighted with his players after their 2-1 win at Southampton.

The result takes Wolves clear of the bottom three, as Jorge Strand Larsen struck twice at St Mary's.

Pereira said afterwards: “It's a fantastic result for us. I suffered a little bit in the last 10 minutes because we had chances to score the third goal twice, and I believe with the third goal, we would have had more tranquillity to play, to keep the ball, to make the pace of the game with the ball, to control the game with the ball.

“But in this in this league, we cannot have a chance to score and after we concede the goal. We concede the counter transition and they score. After 30 seconds, the result was not three-zero, but two-one, and two-one is just one goal difference, and we needed to get these three points.

“It's normal that for a team it’s time to suffer, time to compact, time to not concede another goal and to get the three points, and we did well.”

He also said of Larsen: “In the last game, he played with injury, he broke his hand two days before the match, and he had pains, and he tried to help the team, but it was very difficult for him.

“When we (supporters) don't know the problem, we start to criticise, but I understand. Today he came and he proved that he is a player with personality, a team player, and, for me, it was not only the goals, it was the work that he did to help the team.”

On the away fans, Pereira admits they played a crucial role in the victory, which leaves Wolves nine points clear from the dropzone.

He also said, “They are fantastic. I think the chemistry between them and myself has been there since the first game. At Leicester, they started to sing my name and it’s very special, this gives me the energy to work harder, to make them proud, and to do everything to help this club.

“I don't know why (the fans sing his name). Maybe because I'm a very simple guy. When I arrived in Wolverhampton, where do I go? I go to a pub, three beers with the supporters, with the people, because I'm a very simple guy, I’m one of them.

“I feel that the people of Wolverhampton, they deserve it, because they work a lot and they come here to help us and to support us and they deserve everything that we do for them. All of our work is for them. At the end of the game, we need to feel proud of ourselves, and to make them proud.”