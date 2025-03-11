McKenna admits Ipswich need a "significant amount" of wins to avoid relegation

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has spoken about his team's chances of surviving relegation this season which he admits will be a tough task.

Ipswich host high-flying Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on Saturday while Wolverhampton Wanderers, the side above them, visit bottom of the league Southampton. Despite the easier fixture for Wolves, McKenna insists his side must focus on themselves as they cannot predict what their relegation rivals might do.

"We have to just focus on ourselves," he stressed. "That's the reality.

"We have 10 games left, we're going to have to win a good few of those games, we're going to have to win at a greater rate than we have so far this season.

"The first thing you need to do is win one and then you can talk about a run of form or a run of wins, or whatever.

"If we don't manage to do that, then we won't be successful at the end of the season in terms of trying to stay in the division. If we do manage to do that,t then let's see where that takes us.

"We don't have a crystal ball that tells us how other teams will do and how many wins we'll need.

"We know it's probably going to be a significant number. All we can use our energy on is ourselves."

Town sit 14th in the league, 5 points off Wolves who they face in a few weeks time. After being promoted last season they have struggled since the start but they still have the chance of surviving relegation if results go their way. Town's side is packed with talented young players and the future is bright, if McKenna can harness that young energy into 3 points then survival may be on the cards.