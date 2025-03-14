Iraola speaks on how Soler is adapting at Bournemouth and learning from Kerkez in training

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says new signing Julio Soler must adapt to the Premier League both physically and mentally as he learns from Milos Kerkez.

Soler has helped Argentina U20s qualify for the 2025 U20 World Cup in finishing as runners-up at the South American U20s Championships, before returning to the Cherries at the end of February where he has since been finding his feet in training under the wing of a few first team stars.

He was named on the bench in the league games vs Wolves, Brighton and Spurs but is yet to make another appearance for the side since starting in the FA Cup against West Brom in his first week at the club. When asked about his lack of game time Iraola says he needs rest and time to adapt to his new surroundings.

“I think it has been quite strange for him because he came for one week, he trained, he played straight away, then he left.

“He was more than one month with the Argentina under 20s, he played a lot of games, he did very well. Now he has come back, straight away without any rest and I think he's doing well.

“He has the language barrier that he has to solve because he doesn't speak English. With me it’s no problem. But especially with the teammates, I think he definitely needs to learn.

“But I think for someone that is so young, I like his attitude. He's ready to help whenever we need him and I think he's one more fighting for positions like all the others.”

Iraola then compared Kerkez to the youngster and highlighted their differences which can often be a good thing in a Premier League side brimming with versatile talent.

“I think Milos’s progression from past season to this one has been huge for me, especially mentally, the way he approaches the games, his reliability, how he finishes the games.So I think there is a process every player that comes to the Premier League has to go through.

“And for sure, Julio has to do his own. Clarifying the differences between the two, Iraola said: “The characteristics, the skills. I think probably Milos is a more physical player. Physically he's elite and he's up and down and full of energy and sometimes you have to slow him down a little bit.

“Julio is different. I think technically he's a lovely player on the ball. He has very good deliveries, understands the position very well.Probably our demands with him or the challenges for him in the competitions will be the physicality of the league.

“He comes from a very different league. And to adapt to the Premier League, he will have to strengthen himself, but you only this with minutes.”