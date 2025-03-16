Juric admits Southampton are relegated: But we must show dignity

Southampton boss Ivan Juric accepts they'll be relegated this season.

Juric also admits he may be forced out after defeat at home to Wolves on Saturday.

The result leaves Saints rock bottom of the Premier League table, 17 points from safety with nine games to play.

"We will go down, but (we want to go down) with more fight, more dignity and more everything," Juric told BBC Match of the Day.

"Today was another game (that suggests) we are not ready to take points. There is always something missing.

"The will to play well and to attack is there. The lads want to win and do their best. There are moments when we are not good enough, and that's it."

Juric was also asked if he believes he'll be in charge next season.

"I said before what is my opinion of the whole situation, then the club will decide what is the best way to keep going.

"No (there's been indication from the board), we are all focused about this game and demonstrating that we can, against some teams we can fight, we can be a level above other teams. We are all focused about this game and after that we will see."