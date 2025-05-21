Wolves boss Pereira rues 'unacceptable' errors for Palace defeat

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira rued the errors made in Tuesday night's 4-2 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Emmanuel Agbadou and Jorgen Strand Larsen struck the goals for Wolves on the evening.

Pereira said afterwards: “Too many mistakes from my team. You cannot compete at this level if we offer gifts to them, and, in my opinion, they were four gifts. We have responsibility in the four goals that we conceded and in the moment that we had the chance to score for 3-3, another mistake. This is not possible.

“In this league we must be focused until the last minute, until the last game. To compete in this league, we must be at our best level every time until the end. As a team, we committed mistakes that we cannot commit. In this league, if you commit a mistake, they punish you.

“Of course, today I'm not happy. The Premier League is not a league where we can come here and be part of the party. We came here to compete for three points.”

Unacceptable

On Palace's four goals, Pereira also said: “If you look at the goals, all of them (are mistakes). Even in wall, we didn’t do what we work on every day.

"This team is a very dangerous team on counter attacks. If go inside, in the middle, we know that if they get the ball, they will create a fast counter attack, a fast transition, and after the moment that we score the first goal, two mistakes, two goals.

“Then we concede the third goal after another mistake and when we were in the best moment of the game, we scored for 3-2, we had a chance to score 3-3 two times and another mistake to finish the game. I cannot accept.”