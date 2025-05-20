Nketiah nets brace as Crystal Palace cage Wolves

Crystal Palace extended their winning run in home H2Hs against Wolverhampton Wanderers to five matches with an entertaining 4-2 victory at Selhurst Park that maintains their hopes of a top-half finish in the Premier League (PL).

The Eagles were still very much on a high following their historic victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday - a result that also clinched UEFA Europa League football next season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they were brought back down to earth with 24 minutes on the clock when a corner was headed across the area by Jørgen Strand Larsen and into the path of Emmanuel Agbadou, whose header just crossed the line for his first Wolves goal.

Despite going behind, Palace were still playing with freedom and a brilliant six-minute spell saw them turn the game around before HT.

First, Romain Esse pulled the ball back to Eddie Nketiah from the byline, and the striker’s right-footed effort found the bottom right-hand corner to draw the home side level.

Then, Daniel Muñoz hooked a ball over the top from the right touchline to free Ismaïla Sarr whose low pass across the area found Nketiah unmarked at the far post, and he made no mistake to ensure Palace led at the interval.

The south Londoners had lost just one of their last 12 games to end a home league campaign, and they were confident of extending that record when Ben Chilwell’s free-kick from around 25 yards took a deflection and snuck into the bottom left-hand corner past the wrong-footed Bentley to double the hosts’ advantage.

Wolves didn’t look like finding the net from open play, but it was a different story from set-pieces and they managed to maintain an interest when Strand Larsen rose highest to send his looping header into the net from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s corner for his sixth goal in his last eight appearances.

The visitors could have drawn level inside the final 15 minutes when Gonçalo Guedes’ powerful volley from the right side of the area was heading for the top right-hand corner, but final hero Dean Henderson reacted sharply to produce a brilliant one-handed save.

This proved to be a decisive intervention as Palace extended their lead and wrapped up the victory when their FA Cup match-winner Eberechi Eze found the net with four minutes of normal time remaining.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

The result saw the Eagles extend their unbeaten PL run to five matches as they remain 12th and still in with a chance of finishing as high as 10th. Wolves stay 14th after tasting a third successive defeat in the league.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Eddie Nketiah (Crystal Palace)