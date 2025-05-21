Glasner delighted as Palace defeat Wolves to secure record points tally

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was left proud after their 4-2 win against Wolves on Tuesday night.

The FA Cup winners secured the club's greatest points tally in the Premier League thanks to goals from Eddie Nketiah (two), Ben Chilwell and Ebere Eze.

Glasner said: “Oh, yes, I'm very proud, and all the credit to them.

“Honestly, I didn't know what we would see today, what we would get, because we had a big party after the final, and no training, so it shows just again the character of the group, playing this game, having this energy from the beginning.

“I could feel it again before the game in the dressing room, it was very emphasised and loud, players pushed each other from the first minute, and even then we missed one or two chances, then we conceded a set play goal, and the reaction was great again.

“So all the credit to them, because I know from my personal experience as a player and as a manager, it's not easy to be focused and perform on a level like they did today, with all the effort, with all the togetherness again, and scoring such amazing goals, so really very proud of the performance, and especially of the energy and spirit the players showed today.”

Delighted for Palace fringe players

Glasner was particularly pleased for Romain Esse, who laid on his first assist in the Premier League.

He continued: "I don't know how long he played, 70 minutes in the game, it can be 10 minutes in a game, it can be two minutes in a game, and then always be there for the team, and this is what we always demand from each other, not just we and the coaching staff from the players, so the players among each other.

“Romain had a great assist also, I'm really delighted for Eddie that he scored two goals, and Ben as well, a set-play – I don't know if he gets the goal because it was deflected – but we know that we have a very good squad, and otherwise it's not possible after this difficult start, having now the highest points ever in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, and winning the FA Cup.

“It’s not possible with 11 players, we need every single one, and this is what we showed today again.”