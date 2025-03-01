Wolves boss Pereira "proud" of players in Cup defeat; defends Cunha after red card

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira says he was proud of his players after their FA Cup shootout defeat at Bournemouth.

The match finished 1-1 after extra-time as Matheus Cunha, who was sent off at the end for Wolves, canceled out Evanilson's opener. Bournemouth went onto win the shootout.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Pereira said: “It was a very tough game with a lot of limitations, injury limitations, yellow cards, and facing a team that was physically strong, playing football physically with long balls. With balls in the space, second balls and they are they are they are good in this in this in this way of play.

“We competed until the last minute, until the last penalty. It means that, in the end of the day, I'm proud of my team. With the injury of Bellegarde, injury of Doherty, injury of Munetsi, injury of Cunha, the Joao yellow card and the Nelson yellow card. It's too many things. In the end, we missed the penalty, but we competed and I'm proud of my players.”

On Cunha's dismissal, Pereira also said: “Matheus is a special player, and today he played the extra time without conditions to play, the last three weeks, he has had a problem in the in the hamstring, and he tried, of course. The emotional side was very high, not only inside the pitch, but on the bench, in the stands, everywhere there was a lot of pressure.

“In the end, what happens is not what should happen, but this is something that happens in football and we must deal with the situation. I didn't see the situation, I was looking at the ball on the other side and, in the end, the referee decides for a red card.

“Having one less player, a specialist in penalties, was important for us. In the next games we’ll be without a player that is important for us. But, in the end, we’ll start the next game against Everton with 11.”