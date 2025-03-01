Bournemouth boss Iraola blasts Kerkez booking: They punch him, kick him to floor, headbutt him...

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was furious with Milos Kerkez's booking after their FA Cup shootout win against Wolves.

Kerkez was involved in Matheus Cunha's dismissal at the end of extra-time.

Iraola said, "The consequences for Cunha is okay, they are out of the cup.

“But the consequences, for example, for Milos Kerkez, he has, I think they told me after the game, he has received a yellow card because, I've written it down, ‘adopting an aggressive attitude’.

“Yellow card.

“After what they have done to Milos Kerkez, they should reward him because the attitude he has had. They punch him, they kick him on the floor, they headbutt him and he doesn't react.

“You punish this. But I will have to say to Milos, probably as a player, I cannot react as well as he did.

“Definitely I'm not reacting as well as he did. And the prize is they show him a yellow card and he will not play the quarterfinals in, I don't know, if it’s the most important game of the season for us, but definitely one of the most important ones.

“So, yes, I'm very disappointed with the refereeing. Very disappointed, yes.”