Bournemouth boss Iraola: FA Cup shootout win definitely emotional

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is proud to have reached the FA Cup quarterfinals after victory over Wolves.

The Cherries won in a penalty shootout at Dean Court after the match had finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Iraola said afterwards: “Definitely emotional.

“I think today, I don't remember again we've been the better team as clear as today. We've controlled absolutely the game.

“And it's difficult to explain that we didn't win the game today in the 90 minutes, in the extra time in the process, everything has gone against us. Everything has gone against us during the game.

“And I think we were the team really putting everything to win it. But football sometimes is like this and you have to accept it and finish in penalties. And luckily for us we could finish it very happy and celebrate that we are in the last eight.

“That is a good achievement.”

Asked how far they can go, Iraola smiled: “I have one step more if I want to say that I did the same, I need another step.

“And also the reward if you do another step is very big in FA Cup because you play at Wembley is also a goal, personally, collectively.

“We know it's going to be very difficult because in the last eight you are going to face a very good team that has also very well in the Cup.

“But we will definitely give everything to win in the semifinals.”