Wolves boss Pereira on Forest defeat: We tried everything

Nottingham Forest were too strong for Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night.

That is the view of Wolves boss Vitor Pereira, who spoke post-game after his team lost 3-0 at home.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite having more chances in the first half, Wolves went into the break 2-0 down and never recovered.

Post-game, Pereira stated: "To play against a team like Nottingham Forest - they are a strong team, physically and we feel this on the pitch. They are very fast on the counter-attack. We had chances to score the first goal and at 1-1 and it may have been different if it was like this. With this team, every time we don't have the balance to stop the counter-attack, they created problems. In the mistakes that we committed, they scored."

On the second goal, he added: "Before the second goal we had chances to equalise. We have a small squad and this week we have a lot problems. We tried everything. I am proud of my players but it was not possible today."