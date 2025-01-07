Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Both ourselves and AC Milan desperate to win Supercoppa
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild

Nuno delighted with Forest wingers for victory at Wolves

Ansser Sadiq
Nuno delighted with Forest wingers for victory at Wolves
Nuno delighted with Forest wingers for victory at WolvesAction Plus
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo was happy with his team’s display against Wolves.

The City Ground club managed to go away from home and claim a valuable 3-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The result keeps them in a top four spot in the Premier League, which would be a remarkable achievement for Santo if they can maintain this pace.

Post-game, he told BBC Sport: "We played good. We were organised and we had the luck of scoring really early, that settles us down. 

Wolves reacted well and Matz Sels was very good for us today to keep us in the game but overall it was a good performance."

He then added: "We are OK. The performance and the results help with confidence - you saw Callum Hudson-Odoi today and Anthony Elanga they were confident and creating many problems. This is what we want to see from our players, to feel good on the pitch and to work hard. But before Liverpool we have Luton and we have to think about the FA Cup."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesNottingham
Related Articles
Wolves defender Doherty: We created enough chances against Forest
Forest ace Gibbs-White ponders Champions League chance after winning at Wolves
Wood hails Forest boss Nuno after victory at Wolves