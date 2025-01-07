Nuno delighted with Forest wingers for victory at Wolves

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo was happy with his team’s display against Wolves.

The City Ground club managed to go away from home and claim a valuable 3-0 win.

The result keeps them in a top four spot in the Premier League, which would be a remarkable achievement for Santo if they can maintain this pace.

Post-game, he told BBC Sport: "We played good. We were organised and we had the luck of scoring really early, that settles us down.

“Wolves reacted well and Matz Sels was very good for us today to keep us in the game but overall it was a good performance."

He then added: "We are OK. The performance and the results help with confidence - you saw Callum Hudson-Odoi today and Anthony Elanga they were confident and creating many problems. This is what we want to see from our players, to feel good on the pitch and to work hard. But before Liverpool we have Luton and we have to think about the FA Cup."