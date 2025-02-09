Wolves boss Pereira not thinking about long Cup run

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was pleased with their FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

Wolves won 2-0 thanks to goals from Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pereira said afterwards: “Before the game, I said to them, ‘At the end of the game, we must answer a question, and the question is, are we going to be proud of ourselves?’ It means that we did everything today to help their teammates, to help the team, to help the club and to win the game. This is the answer in the end of the day. This is the answer that we must have after every games.

“We need to be consistent. Our intention must be to increase the level from the last game, not to just be happy with the game and think that just because we won, we are there – no. We know that each game is a different challenge for us and we need to come with the right mentality to face them

“For me, when I come to play this kind of game, for me, it’s another game, and another game that I want to see my team improving from the last game. Our conversation was about what is possible.

“We played a strong match against Aston Villa, but if you don't come here with the same spirit in the end of the game, you will not have an answer for this.

“It means that this is the moment to increase the level game after game, giving chances for other players to play, to give them the confidence, to show them that I have confidence in them, and it’s a pity that I didn't have the chance to give more chances for more and more players. This is the only pity that I got from this game.”

Asked about a long Cup run, he added: “In my career, I’ve had a few moments like this, when I was waiting for one thing, but another thing would come, so it means that I don’t think about this.

“I will not sleep well just because we won the game because our next opponent is Liverpool and I'll start to think about Liverpool as soon as I get onto the bus.”