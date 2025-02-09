Pereira pleased after Wolves FA Cup win at Blackburn

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira was left pleased with his players after their FA Cup fourth round win at Blackburn Rovers.

Wolves won 2-0 thanks to goals from Joao Gomes and Mateus Cunha.

Pereira said, “It was a very tough pitch, against a good team away, and in these kinds of games, the games that I watched yesterday, were very difficult for the opponents, even when you have a team in the third division against a team from the Premier League.

“This is because if you don't come with the right mentality, you have no chance to win. But we came with the right mentality to play a tough game and I think we deserved the result.

“When you come the first time to play in this pitch, it’s not easy. Even for technical players, you have time that you need to take to adapt to this pitch, and it was my expectation that the first minutes were going to be very difficult for us, because we weren’t used to playing here, and they are adapted well.

“They adapted to playing on this pitch with a different ball, that’s another problem, with strong wind, so it's not easy, but when we started to find the spaces, when we started to understand where the spaces were to go and to move, and we score two goals.

“After two goals, we had the confidence and in a second half, we had more chances to score. They have one or two, but we have three or four. When I spoke to the players, they said to me that was very difficult to control and to score in this pitch, but I'm happy. I'm proud of my players.”

