Brazilian pair strike as Wolves ease to FA Cup win at Blackburn

Wolves did enough to see off Blackburn Rovers in their FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday.

Two first-half goals saw Wolves win at Ewood Park 2-0 in the early kickoff.

Brazilians Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha struck within 100 seconds of eachother midway through the first-half.

Wolves midfielder Gomes beat Rovers goalkeeper Balazs Toth on 33 minutes after pressure forced the hosts to cough up possession as they attempted to play out from the back.

Cunha then struck in the 34th minute as he finished superbly after a pass laid on by Nelson Semedo.

Dominic Hyam pulled a goal back for Rovers, only for it to be chalked off for offside - though replays suggested Hyman's header should've stood.

Wolves are now through to the fifth round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995.