Cunha happy scoring in Wolves Cup win at Blackburn

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha was happy scoring in today's FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

Cunha and Joao Gomes struck before halftime for the 2-0 fourth round triumph.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It is a pleasure to score and to play with these guys," said Cunha.

"Of course in this competition everyone is dreaming of going to Wembley one day. Our focus is to win and hopefully the dream comes to play there with Wolves."

Cunha now has 12 goals in 25 appearances for Wolves this season.