Villa considering move for Wolves striker Cunha after Duran joins Al-Nassr

Aston Villa are considering a bid for Wolves' Matheus Cunha following the sale of Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

Villa will receive £65M plus add-ons for Duran, who is set to complete his move on Friday.

They plan to use these funds to bolster Unai Emery's push for European qualification, per The Mail.

Villa can add three new players to their Champions League squad due to registration rules.

Cunha, valued at around £70M, has more than two years left on his Wolves contract.

The 25-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 71 Premier League appearances.

Villa may also go for Joao Felix or Marcus Rashford from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.