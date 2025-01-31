Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

DONE DEAL: Wolves midfielder Cundle joins Millwall in permanent move

Ansser Sadiq
Wolves midfielder Cundle joins Millwall in a permanent move
Wolves midfielder Cundle joins Millwall in a permanent moveAction Plus
Millwall have acquired Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Luke Cundle for an undisclosed amount. 

The 22-year-old has netted eight goals in 72 Championship matches in his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has enjoyed loan spells at Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle, and Stoke City

Cundle, who graduated from Wolves' academy, has made seven senior appearances for the club and has now signed a long-term contract with Millwall

"Luke has Championship and some Premier League experience - he is a midfielder who is comfortable on the ball, is full of energy and wants to run and play forward," Millwall's director of football Steve Gallen told the club's website.

He is the Lions’ fourth signing of the transfer window, highlighting their ambition.

Mentions
ChampionshipCundle LukeMillwallWolvesPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Millwall nearing agreement for Wolves midfielder Cundle this week
Clubs queue for Liverpool striker Danns
Everton set to benefit from Cannon's move to Sheffield Utd