DONE DEAL: Wolves midfielder Cundle joins Millwall in permanent move

Millwall have acquired Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Luke Cundle for an undisclosed amount.

The 22-year-old has netted eight goals in 72 Championship matches in his career.

He has enjoyed loan spells at Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle, and Stoke City.

Cundle, who graduated from Wolves' academy, has made seven senior appearances for the club and has now signed a long-term contract with Millwall

"Luke has Championship and some Premier League experience - he is a midfielder who is comfortable on the ball, is full of energy and wants to run and play forward," Millwall's director of football Steve Gallen told the club's website.

He is the Lions’ fourth signing of the transfer window, highlighting their ambition.