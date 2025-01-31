Villa see Paris Saint-Germain forward as major target after Duran departure

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Villa monitor Paris Saint-Germain forward as major target after Duran departure
Villa monitor Paris Saint-Germain forward as major target after Duran departure Action Plus
Aston Villa are considering Marco Asensio as one of several attacking options in the coming days. 

With top scorer Jhon Duran nearing a £64.5M move to Al-Nassr, Villa need reinforcements. 

Asensio has been on their radar for a while, and the club believes securing a loan deal for him would be relatively simple, per The Mail.

The 29-year-old Spanish international is contracted with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2026. 

He joined PSG from Real Madrid in July 2023, but is not a regular at the Parisien club. 

Asensio has netted seven goals in 47 appearances for PSG and scored 61 times in 286 matches for Real Madrid.

