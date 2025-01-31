Villa see Paris Saint-Germain forward as major target after Duran departure

Aston Villa are considering Marco Asensio as one of several attacking options in the coming days.

With top scorer Jhon Duran nearing a £64.5M move to Al-Nassr, Villa need reinforcements.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asensio has been on their radar for a while, and the club believes securing a loan deal for him would be relatively simple, per The Mail.

The 29-year-old Spanish international is contracted with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2026.

He joined PSG from Real Madrid in July 2023, but is not a regular at the Parisien club.

Asensio has netted seven goals in 47 appearances for PSG and scored 61 times in 286 matches for Real Madrid.