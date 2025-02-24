Wolves boss Pereira: I expect our best version on Tuesday, We can improve a lot of things

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Fulham on Tuesday night.

Pereira first spoke on beating Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday afternoon and how he expects his side to be at their best against Fulham as they try to edge away from the relegation zone and Ipswich Town who are hot on their heels.

"It was good but the most important is the next one, the next one is against Fulham and it's very important for us.

"I expect our best version on Tuesday. We can improve a lot of things; scoring goals when we get opportunities, defending well because this is a good team with a good coach. We must look for ourselves and compete to get the three points."

He then moved on to Brazil midfielder Andre who was a standout player for Wolves in their victory at the Vitality Stadium.

"He is important for us because he keeps the balance of the team. When we have the ball he needs to be aware, to be organised and be balanced for the moment we might lose the ball. He's the player to connect the sectors, switch the play and he has the intelligence to play in that position."

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen's has returned to fitness in recent weeks which Iraola gives him another option to choose from going forward.

"It's a good headache. Hopefully I have a lot of headaches like that. He is better now, he played 45 minutes and is recovering his fitness. Now he is in the condition to help the team."